CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-24T11:20:09+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $260 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $263,475,289. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 137 exchange companies cashed out $19,750,000. The remaining $230,980,358 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

