CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Sunday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $260 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $262,030,207. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 126 exchange companies cashed out $22,900,000. The remaining $239,130,207 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.