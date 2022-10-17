Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-17T13:04:28+0000
CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $266 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $262,428,587. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 25 banks and 279 exchange companies cashed out $38,000,000. The remaining $224,428,587 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-11-11 12:24:51
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-10 11:27:12
CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-07-26 12:26:35
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Tuesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Date: 2021-07-26 12:15:50
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-11 09:41:04
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sells +200$ million in the last forex auction before el-Fetr recess

Date: 2022-04-28 14:32:53
CBI sells +200$ million in the last forex auction before el-Fetr recess

CBI sells +257$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-09-21 11:45:54
CBI sells +257$ million in forex on Wednesday

CBI sales in the currency auction rise today

Date: 2021-08-31 12:01:15
CBI sales in the currency auction rise today