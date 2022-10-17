CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $266 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $262,428,587. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 25 banks and 279 exchange companies cashed out $38,000,000. The remaining $224,428,587 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.