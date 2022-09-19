CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $260 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $261,021,884. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 249 companies cashed out $57,300,000. The remaining $203,721,884 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.