CBI sells +257$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-21T11:45:54+0000
CBI sells +257$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $235 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $257,471,252. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 226 exchange companies cashed out $55,650,000. The remaining $201,821,252 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

