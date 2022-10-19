Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-19T10:23:32+0000
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than a half billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $251,172,503. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 193 exchange companies cashed out $63,500,000. The remaining $187,672,503 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Date: 2022-02-13 09:58:29
CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Date: 2022-04-18 10:54:14
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Monday

CBI sold about 4$ billion in forex in July 2022

Date: 2022-08-03 06:55:41
CBI sold about 4$ billion in forex in July 2022

CBI sells +225$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-10-05 11:36:57
CBI sells +225$ million in forex on Wednesday

CBI sells +180$ million on Thursday's currency auction

Date: 2021-12-02 11:31:43
CBI sells +180$ million on Thursday's currency auction

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-06 11:39:43
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-09-30 12:27:57
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says