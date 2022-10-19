CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than a half billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $251,172,503. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 193 exchange companies cashed out $63,500,000. The remaining $187,672,503 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.