Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-26T12:26:35+0000
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $251,028,917. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 238 exchange companies cashed out $46,000,000. The remaining $205,475,917 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

