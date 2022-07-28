Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-28T12:03:48+0000
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $250,730,358. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 86 exchange companies cashed out $19,750,000. The remaining $230,980,358 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-10 11:27:12
CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Date: 2022-05-18 11:35:22
CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

Date: 2021-07-13 11:37:09
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39
CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Date: 2021-06-15 10:48:49
For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-31 11:10:50
CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$198 million today

Date: 2021-04-22 11:29:50
CBI Foreign Currency sales drop to +$198 million today