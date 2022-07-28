CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $250,730,358. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 86 exchange companies cashed out $19,750,000. The remaining $230,980,358 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.