Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-21T12:45:26+0000
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $250,730,358. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 89 exchange companies cashed out $19,750,000. The remaining $230,980,358 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-07-09 10:03:58
CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

CBI sells +186$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-27 12:04:15
CBI sells +186$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

Date: 2021-09-22 11:55:29
CBI sales in the currency auction decline on Wednesday 

CBI sells +212$ million in the forex auction on Monday

Date: 2022-04-25 11:42:20
CBI sells +212$ million in the forex auction on Monday

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39
CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

CBI adds two trillion dinars to its capital

Date: 2022-05-19 10:43:47
CBI adds two trillion dinars to its capital