CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $250,730,358. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 89 exchange companies cashed out $19,750,000. The remaining $230,980,358 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.