CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $257,970,239. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 134 companies cashed out $19,650,000. The remaining $238,320,239 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 36 banks meeting those requests.