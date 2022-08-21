Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-21T11:22:21+0000
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $257,970,239. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 134 companies cashed out $19,650,000. The remaining $238,320,239 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 36 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Sunday 

Date: 2022-07-17 13:11:09
CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Sunday 

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

Date: 2021-12-29 12:59:36
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

Date: 2022-06-01 10:48:01
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-10 11:27:12
CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-05 10:51:47
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Date: 2021-06-15 10:48:49
For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

CBI sells +206$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-01-23 14:20:51
CBI sells +206$ million in the currency auction today