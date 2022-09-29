CBI sells +249$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auction amounted to $249,716,253. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 78 exchange companies cashed out $30,350,000. The remaining $219,366,253 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.