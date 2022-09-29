CBI sells +249$ million in forex on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-29T11:57:43+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auction amounted to $249,716,253. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 78 exchange companies cashed out $30,350,000. The remaining $219,366,253 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 35 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-07-09 10:03:58

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35

CBI sells +190$ million in Thursday's currency auction

Date: 2021-11-25 14:47:09

CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-26 12:03:21

CBI sells +249$ million in forex on Thursday

Date: 2022-09-01 13:16:22

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-09-13 10:24:11

CBI sells +186$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-27 12:04:15

CBI sells +220$ million in forex on Thursday

Date: 2022-09-22 12:16:51