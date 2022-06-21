CBI sells +248$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $248 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $248,851,384. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed out $49,700,000. The remaining $199,151,384 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.