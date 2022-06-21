Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +248$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-21T11:38:35+0000
CBI sells +248$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $248 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $248,851,384. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed out $49,700,000. The remaining $199,151,384 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

Date: 2022-03-03 07:18:30
CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

CBI sells +200$ million in the last forex auction before el-Fetr recess

Date: 2022-04-28 14:32:53
CBI sells +200$ million in the last forex auction before el-Fetr recess

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-05 10:51:47
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Monday

Date: 2022-06-20 10:08:55
CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Monday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop on Tuesday

Date: 2022-01-04 11:51:53
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop on Tuesday

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up today

Date: 2021-09-09 10:10:49
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up today

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says