Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-16T11:51:05+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $240,171,921. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that seven banks and 46 exchange companies cashed out $13,750,000. The remaining $226,421,921 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction stabilized today

Date: 2022-02-09 15:28:19
CBI sales in the currency auction stabilized today

CBI sales slip by +2%

Date: 2021-04-20 09:55:19
CBI sales slip by +2%

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

Date: 2021-07-13 11:37:09
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

Date: 2021-11-02 12:44:42
CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-26 12:03:21
CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

CBI sells +197$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Date: 2022-04-04 11:00:26
CBI sells +197$ million in the currency auction on Monday

CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-07-30 08:38:59
CBI sold +1.3$ billion in forex last week

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:33:29
CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today