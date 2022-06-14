CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $245,103,456. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 241 exchange companies cashed out $47.700 million. The remaining $197,403,456 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

Financial expert Hilal Al-Tahhan told Shafaq News Agency that the surge in CBI sales resulted from the international high prices of foodstuffs.