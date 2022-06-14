Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-14T12:06:13+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $245,103,456. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 23 banks and 241 exchange companies cashed out $47.700 million. The remaining $197,403,456 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

Financial expert Hilal Al-Tahhan told Shafaq News Agency that the surge in CBI sales resulted from the international high prices of foodstuffs.

related

CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

Date: 2022-06-11 07:37:46
CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

CBI sales in the currency auction climb today

Date: 2021-10-12 11:38:49
CBI sales in the currency auction climb today

CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-17 11:00:42
CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-07-01 09:37:17
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-11 12:13:38
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-06 11:39:45
CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-11 09:41:04
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sells +195$ million on Monday

Date: 2022-05-09 10:21:28
CBI sells +195$ million on Monday