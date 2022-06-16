Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-16T11:10:13+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $245,728,737. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 90 exchange companies cashed out $23.950 million. The remaining $216,778,737 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:33:29
CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction today

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

Date: 2021-11-02 12:44:42
CBI sales in the currency auction bounce after three session's decline 

CBI sells +186$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-27 12:04:15
CBI sells +186$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

Date: 2021-07-13 11:37:09
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slip on Tuesday 

CBI sells +197.9$ million in forex on Sunday

Date: 2022-05-22 13:22:46
CBI sells +197.9$ million in forex on Sunday

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-07 10:41:44
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 

Date: 2021-12-07 11:03:40
CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today 