CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $245,728,737. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 90 exchange companies cashed out $23.950 million. The remaining $216,778,737 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.