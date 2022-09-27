Report

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Tuesday 

Date: 2022-09-27T12:06:08+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $242 million in foreign currency (forex) today,Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $242,854,995. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 208 exchange companies cashed out $42,750,000. The remaining $200,104,995 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

