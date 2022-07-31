Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-31T11:04:08+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $248,585,323. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that seven banks and 79 exchange companies cashed out $12,950,000. The remaining $235,635,232 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

Date: 2021-10-04 12:59:24
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

Date: 2021-06-11 13:10:46
CBI: the dollar exchange rate is stable

CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-17 11:00:42
CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-29 11:40:25
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2022-01-13 10:20:54
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

Date: 2021-01-14 10:16:19
A increasing in the foreign currency exchange, Iraq’ central bank said.

CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-01 10:52:05
CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

Date: 2022-06-11 07:37:46
CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row