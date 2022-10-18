CBI sells +237$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $237 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $237,238,500. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 204 exchange companies cashed out $39,400,000. The remaining $197,838,500 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those requests.