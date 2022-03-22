CBI sells +235$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $235 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $235,478,795. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 26 banks and 310 exchange companies cashed out $64,250,000. The remaining $171,228,795 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those demands.