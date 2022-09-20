CBI sells +235$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $235 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $235,474,750, 10% below yesterday's $261,021,884.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 221 exchange companies cashed out $43,550,000. The remaining $191,924,750 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.