CBI sells +$233 million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $104 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $233,924,034, 124% below yesterday's $104,216,250.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 1153 banks and 190 exchange companies cashed out $53,600,000. The remaining $180,321,034 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those requests.