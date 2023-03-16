CBI sells +$233 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $233 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $233,350,955.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 83 exchange companies cashed out $38,800,000. The remaining $194,550,955 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 12 banks meeting those requests.