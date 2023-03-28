CBI sells +$230 million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $230 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $230,003,162, 13.68% above yesterday's $202,134,715.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks cashed out $51,600,000. The remaining $178,403,168 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those requests.