CBI sells +230$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $230 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $236,875,120. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 123 exchange companies cashed out $17,600,000. The remaining $219,275,120 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those requests.