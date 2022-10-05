CBI sells +225$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $226 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $226,800,000. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 130 exchange companies cashed out $184,700,000. The remaining $42,100,000 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.