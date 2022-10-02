Report

CBI sells +220$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-02T10:43:39+0000
CBI sells +220$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $220 million in foreign currency (forex) today,Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $221,443,250. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 10 banks and 147 exchange companies cashed out $24,600,000. The remaining $196,843,250 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

