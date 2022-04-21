Report

CBI sells +216$ million in the forex auction on Thursday

Date: 2022-04-21T11:01:43+0000
CBI sells +216$ million in the forex auction on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $216 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $216,902,498. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that ten banks and 128 exchange companies cashed out $29.25 million. The remaining $187,652,498 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.

