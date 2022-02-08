Report

CBI sells +216$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-08T12:05:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $216 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $216,226,000, 5.88% above Monday's $204,493,943. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 262 exchange companies cashed out $73,340,000, while the remaining $142,866,000 went to boost funds abroad as credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

