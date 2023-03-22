CBI sells +$213 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $213 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $213,257,246, 18.33% above yesterday's $180,918,851.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 135 exchange companies cashed out $58,800,000. The remaining $154,257,246 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 12 banks meeting those requests.