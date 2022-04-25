CBI sells +212$ million in the forex auction on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $216 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $212,967,148. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 141 exchange companies cashed out $31.450 million. The remaining $181,517,148 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.