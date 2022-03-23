CBI sells +212$ million in the currency auction today 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $212 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $212,988,795. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 287 exchange companies cashed out $56,350,000. The remaining $156,638,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.