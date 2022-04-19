Report

CBI sells +210$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $210 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $210,903,863. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 240 exchange companies cashed out $49,500 thousand. The remaining $161,403,863 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.

