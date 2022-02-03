CBI sells +205$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $205 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $205,787,243, 1.44% below yesterday's $208,935,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that eight banks and 88 exchange companies cashed out $29,160,000, while the remaining $176,627,243 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.