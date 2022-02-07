CBI sells +204$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $204 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $204,493,943, 8.51% above Sunday's $188,251,676. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 206 exchange companies cashed out $56,920,000, while the remaining $147,573,943 went to boost funds abroad as credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.