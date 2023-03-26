CBI sells +$202 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $202 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to 202,134,715, 22.61% above Thursday's $261,660,573.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks cashed out $60,600,000. The remaining $141,534,071 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those requests. The exchange and intermediary companies that participated in the auction amounted to 137.