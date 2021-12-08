CBI sells +200$ million on currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $200,590,000, 0.99% below Tuesday's $202,324,503. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 291 exchange companies cashed out $68.22 million, while the $132,570,000 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 25 banks meeting those demands.