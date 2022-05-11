Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-11T12:18:14+0000
CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $202,253,620. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 207 exchange companies cashed out $51.550 million. The remaining $150,703,620 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

Date: 2022-03-03 07:18:30
CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

Date: 2021-10-04 12:59:24
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

Date: 2021-06-29 11:40:25
CBI sales inched up in the Foreign Currency Auction today

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39
CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-03 11:10:18
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-05-03 09:58:45
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-12 11:59:25
CBI sales inched up today