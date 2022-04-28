CBI sells +200$ million in the last forex auction before el-Fetr recess

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $200,358,038. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that ten banks and 100 exchange companies cashed out $28.45 million. The remaining $171,908,1039 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those requests.