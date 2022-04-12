Report

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-12T11:12:15+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $180 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $200,466,845. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 259 exchange companies cashed out $54,950 million. The remaining $145,516,845 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

