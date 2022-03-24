Report

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Date: 2022-03-24T12:06:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $201,153,180 from Wednesday's 212,988,785. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 195 exchange companies cashed out $56,350,000. The remaining $154,653,180 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

