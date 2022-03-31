Report

CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-31T11:10:50+0000
CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $195,823,496. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 10 banks and 97 exchange companies cashed out $22,300,000. The remaining $172,523,496 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those demands.

