CBI sells +195$ million in the currency auction on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $195 million in foreign currency today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $195,823,496. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 10 banks and 97 exchange companies cashed out $22,300,000. The remaining $172,523,496 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those demands.