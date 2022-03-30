Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-30T11:37:53+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction dropped to $218,256,098 from Sunday's $186,274,552. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 285 exchange companies cashed out $59,750,000. The remaining $158,506,098 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

