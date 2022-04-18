CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $203,233,630. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 141 exchange companies cashed out $29,950 million. The remaining $172,283,630 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those demands.