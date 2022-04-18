Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-18T10:54:14+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction reached $203,233,630. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 14 banks and 141 exchange companies cashed out $29,950 million. The remaining $172,283,630 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales drop on Sunday

Date: 2022-02-20 11:57:43
CBI sales drop on Sunday

CBI sells +224$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-01-24 12:44:52
CBI sells +224$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

Date: 2021-04-29 12:49:35
WGC to support CBI in raising its Gold reserves

19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

Date: 2021-10-20 09:29:15
19 Iraqi banks classified by prominent international agencies

CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Date: 2021-09-06 11:31:30
CBI sales in the currency auction inched up on Sunday

Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

Date: 2021-06-07 10:41:44
Foreign currency exchange climbs, Iraq’ central bank said

CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction

Date: 2021-12-01 13:15:53
CBI sells +200$ million on Wednesday's currency auction