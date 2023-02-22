CBI sells +$200 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday .

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $203,926,209.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 118 exchange companies cashed out $59,400,000. The remaining $144,526,29 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those requests.