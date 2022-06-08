CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $238,724,799. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 204 exchange companies cashed out $45.950 million. The remaining $192,477,371 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.