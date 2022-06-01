Report

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-01T10:48:01+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $203,900,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 225 exchange companies cashed out $51.6 million. The remaining $152,300,000 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

