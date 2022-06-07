Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-07T12:08:45+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $238,724,799. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 24 banks and 241 exchange companies cashed out $47.550 million. The remaining $191,174,799 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

