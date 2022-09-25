CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $200,150,000. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that six banks and 71 exchange companies cashed out $10,850,000. The remaining $189,300,000 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 31 banks meeting those requests.