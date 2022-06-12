CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $234,801,274. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 137 exchange companies cashed out $19.950 million. The remaining $214,851,247 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those requests.