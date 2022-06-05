Report

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-05T11:57:10+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $228,709,615. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 140 exchange companies cashed out $20.100 million. The remaining $208,609,615 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

